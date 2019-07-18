Forex Market: Indian rupee rose against US dollar

In the forex market, the domestic currency the Indian rupee has risen marginally against the US dollar. In the early hours of trade, the Indian rupee rose by 9 paise to reach at 68.73 against the US dollar. The main reason behind the upward rally of the Indian rupee is the weakening of the US dollar against other currencies.

In the Interbank Foreign Exchange, the domestic currency opened at 68.76 and then gained against the US dollar and settled at 68.73 against the US dollar. The Indian rupee has settled yesterday at 68.82 against the US dollar.

Meanwhile, the ‘Dollar Index’, which gauges the US dollar’s strength against a basket of six currencies has fallen by 0.14% to reach 97.09.