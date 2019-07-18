Latest NewsSports

Former Pakistan Cricketer Admits He had 5-6 Extra-Marital Affairs After Marriage. Watch Video

Jul 18, 2019, 09:28 am IST
Former Pakistan all-rounder Abdul Razzaq was recently in the news for his offer to coach Indian all-rounder Hardik Pandya. He said he noticed some technical flaws in Pandya’s technique and that he was available for coaching. Razzak is in the news again and this time for a completely different and non-cricketing reason.

Razzak confessed before a TV channel that he has had five-six extramarital affairs that also had a validity of 1-1.5 years. The anchor was taken aback and asked if it happened before marriage but Razzak boldly replied they had happened after his conjugal life started. Watch Video here.

Razzak was also in the news for stressing the Muslim identity of Mohammad Shami in a channel discussion. What is interesting is that Hardik Pandya, whom Razzak had offered to train, had also landed himself in trouble for some of his confessions in a TV programme.

Razzak has 8,000 runs and 389 wickets in International cricket to his credit.

