” I don’t have much interest in politics”, says Mammootty

Atlast Malayalam actor and superstar Mammotty has revealed his political viewpoint and stand. The political stand of Mammootty is a heated topic of discussion in Kerala media and political circle. The actor has much time has shown his left-leaning political stand in interviews and public events. His entrance into electoral politics is also discussed and rumored many times including the last general election.

But now the actor has confessed that he has no interest in politics. He in an interview given to IANS has revealed his political stand. He said that he has no plans to enter politics or to start a political career. ”I do not have much interest in politics. I do not think I will ever have much interest in politics. I am not interested in political activities. Yo dn’;t need to be in politics to serve people”, he said.