IMD predicts heavy rain in Kerala, issues Red Alert in six districts

India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Wednesday predicted heavy rains across Kerala over the next few days as south-west monsoon is expected to gain momentum. The state may witness heavy rains between July 17 and 22. The IMD issued a red alert for six districts – Idukki, Malappuram, Wayanad, Kannur, Ernakulam and Thrissur. While the weather forecasting agency issued a yellow warning for the remaining areas.

The districts where a red alert has been issued are likely to get more than 200 mm of rains. The IMD has also issued a warning of landslides in many areas of the state. As strong winds are likely to hit the coastline of Kerala, fishermen are advised not to venture into the sea.

In the wake of the warning issued by the weather forecasting agency, authorities have also has asked people living in the areas which were flooded last year to be ready with emergency kits. According to reports, Kerala faced 47 percent rain deficit this year.