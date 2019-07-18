Indian expat fined for keeping expired goods in Saudi Arabia

An Indian national was fined and sentenced to jail for keeping expired food products in the shop for sale. The Saudi media reported that Muhammed Ilias, the who is the administrator of Al Madeena Import and Trading Company in Dammam, Saudi Arabia has been punished by the Dammam Administrative Court.

The judgment by the court also asks to deport him once he has finished his jail sentence. He has been sentenced of a one-month imprisonment nad 2 Lakh Saudi Riyal fine. He will be deported and will be blacklisted from entering the country.

The officials have seized cheese, fruit juice which were expired in his shop in a raid. The court has asked to close the shop for two months. The name of the shop and the person involved and the complete details of the sentence must be given as an advertisement in two dailies and the expense must be born by the accused said the court.