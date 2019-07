In badminton, India’s ace player P.V.Sindhu has entered the women’s singles quarter-finals of the Indonesia Open Badminton tournament on today. Sindhu defeated Mia Blichfeldt of Denmark in the pre-quarterfinals. She defeated Mia in one hour two minutes by 21-14,17-21,21-11. This is the third win of Sindhu over her opponent.

But giving Indian fans disappointment, in Men’s singles Indi’s Kidambi Srikant lost to Angus Ng Ka Long of Hong Kong.