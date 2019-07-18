ISSF Junior World Cup: Sarabjot Singh win gold medal for India

In shooting, Indian shooter Sarabjot Singh has won a gold medal for the country in the Junior World Cup in Suhl, Germany on today. He bagged the gold medal in the air pistol category.

This isIndia’s ninth gold medal in the tournament. India is top of the medal tally with nine gold, nine silver, and 4 bronze medals.

He beat Wang Zhehao of China. He shot 239.6. But in the team event the team of Sarabjot Singh, Gaurav Rana, and Arjun Singh Cheema missed a bronze medal by just one point.

in Junior woman’s air pistol, India’s Esha Singh won the silver medal.