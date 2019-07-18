NEWS

ISSF Junior World Cup: Sarabjot Singh win gold medal for India

Jul 18, 2019, 08:51 pm IST
Less than a minute

In shooting, Indian shooter Sarabjot Singh has won a gold medal for the country in the Junior World Cup in Suhl, Germany on today. He bagged the gold medal in the air pistol category.

This isIndia’s ninth gold medal in the tournament. India is top of the medal tally with nine gold, nine silver, and 4 bronze medals.

He beat Wang Zhehao of China. He shot 239.6. But in the team event the team of Sarabjot Singh, Gaurav Rana, and Arjun Singh Cheema missed a bronze medal by just one point.

in Junior woman’s air pistol, India’s Esha Singh won the silver medal.

Tags

Related Articles

unheard facts about hasin jahan

Shami is not Hasin Jahan’s first husband: Unheard facts about Hasin

Mar 11, 2018, 11:50 pm IST

Free Taxi rides for the Hundred Lucky tourists

Mar 18, 2018, 02:16 pm IST

PM Narendra Modi to meet Revenue Dept on 2nd May

Apr 28, 2017, 08:35 am IST

Bihar Govt Officer gunned down while stopping the robbery

Aug 14, 2018, 04:32 pm IST

Post Your Comments

© Copyright 2019, All Rights Reserved.
Back to top button
Close