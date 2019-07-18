Karnataka crisis: CM HD Kumaraswamy to face trust vote today

JDS-Congress coalition Govt led by Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy, will face its trust vote in the state Assembly on Thursday.The discussion on the vote of confidence will start at around 11 am in the Assembly.

Kumaraswamy on Wednesday issued whip to all 37 MLAs of JD(S) including three rebel legislators Narayana Gowda, Gopalaiah and H Vishwanath to be present in the Assembly at the time of trust vote.

Kumaraswamy has warned that if MLAs do not attend the House and vote against the party whip even after attending the session on the day of trust voting, action will be initiated under the rule of Anti-Defection Law and that MLA will be disqualified from his post.

Meanwhile, senior Congress MLA Ramalinga Reddy, who was amongst the dissident legislators, on Wednesday confirmed that he will remain in the party and vote in favour of Karnataka coalition government in the state Assembly.