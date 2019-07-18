NEWS

Minibus with migrants overturns killing 17

Jul 18, 2019, 09:44 pm IST
17 people including 5 chuldres were killed and around 50 others were injured in as a minibus carrying them overtuurned in Turkey.

The minibus carrying illegal migrants was overturned causing the accident at Van Province, near the Iranian border in Eastern Turkey. Sixteen of the victims were migrants and the other was the driver of the bus.

The bus which has a capacity of carrying 17 to 18 people were crowded with around 67 people, informed the governor of the province Mehmet Emin Billmez. The nationality of the deceased was not known. The reason for the accident was not known.

Around a million illegal migrants and refugees from Asia and Africa have passed through Turkey in recent years to Europe.

