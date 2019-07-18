NEWS

‘Narendra Modi, Amit Shah will take country to greater heights’, says Congress MLA who joined BJP

Jul 18, 2019, 10:10 pm IST
Less than a minute

Former Congress MLA from Gujarat Alpesh Thakore has said the Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Amit Shah will take the country to greater heights. He was talking to media persons after he joined BJP.

Thakore, a prominent OBC leader from Gujarat has joined BJP with close aide Dhavalsinh Jhala on today. He Jhala has submitted his resignation from the NLP post to the speaker before joining BJP.

He said that he has joined a ‘gurukul’ from a school with weak teachers. Congress was nothing other than the party for one’s own personal interests.

Both Thakore and Jhala has cross voted in favor of BJP candidates in the Rajya Sabha vote in the state.

Tags

Related Articles

8 Arab nationals arrested for trying to marry minor girls

Sep 20, 2017, 05:53 pm IST

Cheetah like light-weight robot developed

Apr 21, 2017, 01:11 am IST

Amitabh, Vijay Malay among 714 names in Paradise Papers

Nov 6, 2017, 09:09 am IST

Beautiful Mollywood actresses without makeup; See pics

Feb 5, 2018, 12:35 pm IST

Post Your Comments

© Copyright 2019, All Rights Reserved.
Back to top button
Close