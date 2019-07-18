NEWS

National Commission for Women received 10,500 rape and attempt to rape complaints in 5 years

Jul 18, 2019, 11:35 pm IST
The National Commission for Woman (NCW) has received around 10,500 rape and attempt to rape complaints in the last five year.

A majority of these complaints has been registered from the north Indian states. This was revealed by Union minister for women and child welfare Smriti Irani in the upper house of the parliament. Most of the complaints have come from Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Haryana, Rajasthan, and Bihar.

6987 complaints out of the 10,531 are from Uttar Pradesh. From Delhi 667 complaints have been received. Complaints from other states include Haryana -659, Rajasthan-573, Bihar – 304. Most of the complaints are rape and attempt to rape complaints.

The Commission received the most number of complaints in 2014. In 2014, around 2,575 complaints have been received. In the last year 2,082 and this year, 550 complaints have been received by the NCW. The NCW has received complaints in other years are 2015 – 2328, 2016- 1359, 2017- 1637.

