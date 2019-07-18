NEWS

Nelson Mandela asked me to be in politics, says Priyanka Gandhi Vadra

Jul 18, 2019, 04:18 pm IST
AICC general secretary Priyanka Gandhi has remembered the South African leader Nelson Mandela on his 110 birth anniversary. She called the anti-apartheid hero’ as her inspiration and guide. She revealed that it was Nelson Mandela whoa asked her to be in politics.

” The world misses men like #NelsonMandela more than ever today. His life was a testament to truth, love, and freedom. To me, he was Uncle Nelson (who told me I ought to be in politics long before anyone else did!). He will always be my inspiration and my guide”, she tweeted.

She also shared a photo from her family album in which she is seen sitting with Nelson Mandela and her little son Rehan.

Nelson Mandela, the epic hero of South Africa was imprisoned for decades under the apartheid regime of South Africa. He was elected the president of the country. He died at 2013 at the age of 93.

