Pooja Batra Shares wedding pictures With Nawab Shah

Bollywood actress Pooja Batra has shared her wedding photos for her fans through social media. Pooja Batra has tied the knot with actor Nawab Shah.

The couple was informed that they were in a relationship and are going to marry soon also through social media. Pooja and Nawab have earlier confirmed that we’re in a relationship in a media interview. The couples married on July 4 in New Delhi with only their family in attendance.

Pooja Batra who is the familiar face for the Malayalee audience as she has acted in a number of films has stepped into Bollywood in 1997. She has acted three films in Malayalam with Mohanlal, Mammootty, and Jayaram.