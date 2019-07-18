Ragging: First Year Student’s Eardrum Smashed, MSF Activists Booked

Just as Kerala was reeling under the shocking revelations of SFI’s atrocities at different colleges, particularly at the University College, Thiruvananthapuram, here is another news along the same line, that sends shivers down the spine of students.

It is MSF(Muslim Students Federation) who has launched a serious attack on a first-year student, whose eardrum suffered severe damage in the assault by the MSF activists. Mannarkad police have already registered a case against MSF activists.

It is Dilshad, a first-year student who was at the receiving end of this cruelty. He was attacked while he was waiting for a bus at the bus stop. A ten-member team rushed to attack him and Dilshad was soon admitted into the hospital.

Dilshad is a Wushu player and a gold medal winner in the National championship. Since he is seriously injured, his participation in the state championship which is to be held this week is doubtful.

The ragging was done by the gang led by MSF leaders. The case has been taken against MSF leaders Muhammad Shibil, Shanil, and 4 others.

In a similar attack that happened last year, one student had lost his eardrum and others had lost his sight.