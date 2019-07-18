NEWS

Saudi Arabia lifts travel ban: Umrah visa holders can visit any Saudi city

Jul 18, 2019, 03:56 pm IST
The Saudi Arabian government has decided to allow pilgrims who visit the country for performing Umrah to visit any city in the country. The pilgrims can travel anywhere in the country with an Umrah visa. Earlier pilgrims coming in Umrah or Hajj visa are not allowed to travel outside Makkah, Madina and Jeddah cities.

The new rule was decided in the cabinet meeting chaired by King Salman bin Abdul Aziz Al Saud of Saudi Arabia. The Umrah visa will be allowed after the Hajj season of this year is ended.

This will benefit the pilgrims as they can visit their relatives and friends working and living anywhere in Saudi. The pilgrims will get the opportunity to visit historical and important places in the country bu this.

The country has imposed travel ban before 36 years.   The Saudi government imposed the ban as many people coming in Umrah visa illegally stayed in the country. But all other restriction for Umrah vis holder will continue.

