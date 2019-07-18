KeralaLatest News

Sivaranjith’s Explanation For Topping the Police Exam Will Leave a PSC Aspirant Bewildered

Jul 18, 2019, 01:24 pm IST
From recovering University’s answer sheets from the house of the accused SFI leader to the accused topping the rank list of Police exam, Kerala has witnessed some serious issues, that completely upset the student’s trust in the transparency of the exam process.

Social media is abuzz with students asking if there is any point in putting lots of hours into studying for PSC exams since there seems to be fraud involved everywhere. Even the left supporters have found it tough to get into terms with these issues.

As students wonder about the extent of possible fraudery that could have gone into this, Sivaranjith, the accused in the stabbing case at University has given a rather bizarre explanation for his unmatched success at the exam.

Sivaranjith has said that he knew the answers of about 55 questions and the rest was just guesswork.

Sivaranjith had secured the first rank in the PSC Civil Police Officer Exam, which was widely considered by the students to be quite tough. He had secured 78.33 marks, where the cut off was only 29.67 marks. His marks from sports quota were added along with it, which took the final marks to over 90.

