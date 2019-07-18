Latest NewsAutomobile

Suzuki launches Access 125 Special Edition in India

Jul 18, 2019, 12:46 pm IST
Less than a minute

Suzuki Motorcycle has launched the 2019 Access 125 Special Edition disc brake variant for an introductory price of Rs 61,788 (ex-showroom, New Delhi).

Powering 2019 Suzuki Access 125 Special Edition is the 4-stroke, single-cylinder, 124 cc engine that makes 8.7 PS at 7,000 rpm and 10.2 Nm of torque at 5,000 rpm. It is offered with a CVT. The scooter gets one-push Suzuki Easy Start system and central locking, with safety shutter as an inbuilt security system.

The new Suzuki Access comes with a ‘Special Edition’ logo. Besides, there are features like all-black alloy wheels, beige coloured leatherette seat and round shaped chrome mirrors. There is also a standard DC socket for charging mobile phones.

The 2019 Suzuki Access 125 Special Edition gets chrome plate finish look, stylish AHO headlamp and digital meter. It also features long seat, enlarged floorboard, large under-seat storage and front pocket for carrying carry small items.

Tags

Related Articles

PM Narendra Modi has no right to seek votes in Punjab,says Amarinder Singh

May 10, 2019, 08:07 am IST

Kannur International Airport in pictures

Dec 10, 2018, 12:11 pm IST

Rahul Gandhi’s affidavit becomes more intense; BJP demands investigation into his citizenship

Apr 21, 2019, 07:00 pm IST

Moral policing in Kannur; Youngsters attacked a girl,broke her arms for questioning them for derogatory comments.

Apr 28, 2019, 03:53 pm IST

Post Your Comments

© Copyright 2019, All Rights Reserved.
Back to top button
Close