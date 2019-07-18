The Wedding Guest’s Sex Scene Leaked: Radhika Apte Raises an Interesting Question About the Leak

Sex scenes of movies getting leaked is nothing new but Actress Radhika Apte has asked a relevant question regarding this trend after her sex scene with Dev Patel from The Wedding Guest was leaked.

The scene which was leaked online is going viral and Radhika asked why it is labeled as Radhika’s sex scene when the male actor Dev Patel is equally a part of it. She also said that such scenes are leaked because of the psychotic mentality of society.

“The film The Wedding Guest has many other beautiful sequences and the fact that one particular sex scene got leaked because of the psychotic mentality of the society. The leaked sex scene featured both Radhika Apte and Dev Patel in it. But the scenes are being spread in my name. Why the people are not getting spread under the male actor Dev Patel’s name,” she was quoted as saying by Bollywood life.

The Wedding Guest Narrates the story of a British Muslim Man on his journey through India and Pakistan.