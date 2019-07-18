NEWS

Two new districts to be formed in the state

Jul 18, 2019, 08:29 pm IST
The Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi K Palanisamy has today announced that two new districts will be formed in the state. With the formation of two more new districts, the total number of districts in the state will rose to 35.

Takashi district will be formed by bifurcating Tirunelveli district and Chengalpattu district will be formed by splitting Kanchipuram district.

The chief minister clarified the decision by saying that both the districts have a vast area and by dividing them it would be beneficial for administration.

The last time a new district was formed in the state in January 2019. In January Kallakurichi was carved out of Villupuram.

