CinemaLatest NewsEntertainment

5 hottest trailers of ALTBalaji that broke internet: Video

Jul 19, 2019, 10:27 pm IST
Less than a minute

Bollywood producer Ekta Kapoor and her banner ‘Balaji Productions’ is renowned among film and tv enthusiasts. The online streaming platform of Ekta Kapoor ‘ALT Balaji’ is very much famous for its web series and contents. The digital streaming platform aims at an audience who wants to watch semi porn to porn content.

Here are five trailers of the streaming platform which has raised the temperature of the internet.

Gandi Baat 3, is the third franchise of the series.

This is a web series based on the Bollywood film ‘Ragini MMS’ and ‘Ragini MMs 2″. This series combines horror and sex.

This is the trailer of the thriller series which has also had adult content.

The series directed by Ken Ghosh although by name suggests that has pornographic content really it has not. But it is more erotic.

This is the trailer of the series.

Tags

Related Articles

PM Narendra Modi to inaugurate Rs 6,400 crore KMP Expressway tomorrow

Nov 18, 2018, 07:12 pm IST

Kashmiri IAS officer quits to contest Lok Sabha polls

Jan 9, 2019, 03:27 pm IST
Kareea-Kapoor

Kareena Kapoor looks stunning in a Pink gown; See pics

Jul 24, 2018, 09:23 am IST

Realme launches Spiderman Edition in India

Jun 29, 2019, 11:08 am IST

Post Your Comments

© Copyright 2019, All Rights Reserved.
Back to top button
Close