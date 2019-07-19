Latest NewsIndia

Assam Floods: Death toll rises to 47

Jul 19, 2019, 09:32 pm IST
The death toll of people lost lives in the massive flood in the northeast state Assam has reached 47 as 11 more people have died today.

The flood has affected the 27 districts out of the 33 districts in the state. Around 48.87 lakh people were affected in the flood. Almost 1.79 lakh hectare of agricultural land has been submerged in the water.

The Kaziranga National Park has been submerged in water for last many days. Many animals have escaped to surrounding villages.

The neighbouring states Mizoram and Meghalaya are also facing severe flood. Around 1.55 lakh people were affected in Meghalaya and in Mizoram also the situation is not different.

