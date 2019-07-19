Brennan College Principal’s Bizzare Logic in Removing ABVP Flag. Social Media Has a Relevant Question to Ask

In a controversial move, principal of Government Brennen College in Thalassery, K Phalgunan had removed the flag pole of ABVP from the premises of the College in Thalassery. His justification for the act was even strange as he claimed that he removed the mast of ABVP to avoid any possible clash between SFI and ABVP.

Thousands of students had come together on one side for SFI while the ABVP faction only had around seven supporters. I did what I thought would be the best in that situation to ensure that no mishap occurs,” he said.

One can argue that Phalgunan’s act was to ensure that ABVP activists don’t get run over by the overwhelming number of SFI activists, but that would imply that he is aware of the violent nature of SFI. If he thought SFI was an organisation with such evil designs, he should have done better to make sure that the organisation doesn’t thrive much.

On the other hand, if he thinks that seven against plenty is a no-contest and the voices of the minority should not be heard, it is a complete violation of ‘equal justice’, a policy that he, as a principal, should adhere to.

Social media is asking this question that if ‘minority versus majority’ logic is what prompted him to remove the flag, could that logic be applied on a larger basis and use that to remove the Left from India because they are a minority with power only in a small state like Kerala. Check out some of these tweets.