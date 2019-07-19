Canada declines petition seeking honorary citizenship to Arundhati Roy

The Canadian government has declined a petition signed by hundreds of people seeking to admire Indian writer and human rights activist Arundhati Roy by conferring honorary citizenship.

PeterSchieflke, the Parliamentary Secretary to the Prime Minister of Canada has replied to the petition submitted by Indians Abroad for Pluralist India by saying that ” The decision to bestow citizenship is a decision of parliament not that of the government”.

Earlier Canada has bestowed honorary citizenship to Dalai Lama, Nelson Mandela and Malala Yosufzai. The petition was launched on October 2018.

Arundhati Roy, a Malayali by birth has won the Booker prize for literature for her maiden novel ‘ The God of Small Things”.