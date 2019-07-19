Latest NewsInternational

Canada declines petition seeking honorary citizenship to Arundhati Roy

Jul 19, 2019, 06:08 pm IST
Less than a minute

The Canadian government has declined a petition signed by hundreds of people seeking to admire Indian writer and human rights activist Arundhati Roy by conferring honorary citizenship.

PeterSchieflke, the Parliamentary Secretary to the Prime Minister of Canada has replied to the petition submitted by Indians Abroad for Pluralist India by saying that ” The decision to bestow citizenship is a decision of parliament not that of the government”.

Earlier Canada has bestowed honorary citizenship to Dalai Lama, Nelson Mandela and Malala Yosufzai. The petition was launched on October 2018.

Arundhati Roy, a Malayali by birth has won the Booker prize for literature for her maiden novel ‘ The God of Small Things”.

Tags

Related Articles

Amit Shah to launch the second poster of PM Narendra Modi’s biopic

Mar 16, 2019, 08:24 pm IST

Rahul Gandhi to appear in court over defamation case by RSS

Jul 4, 2019, 07:24 am IST

Farmers were committing suicide in the BJP ruled states says Mamata Banerjee

Dec 5, 2018, 08:56 pm IST

Shashi Tharoor Slams Sushma Swaraj over Speech at UN General Assembly

Sep 30, 2018, 04:27 pm IST

Post Your Comments

© Copyright 2019, All Rights Reserved.
Back to top button
Close