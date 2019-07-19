Latest NewsIndia

D.Raja Will become CPI general secretary

Jul 19, 2019, 04:11 pm IST
Less than a minute

D. Raja will become CPI general secretary. This was decided in the national secretariate meeting held today. Sudhakar Reddy, the general secretary of CPI has expressed his willingness to step down from the post.

It has been already rumoured that Reddy will stepdown from the leadership after the biggest defeat the party has faced in the general election. Reddy who has two more years to complete his term in the office has citing health reasons to step down from the position. He has already informed this to Central Secretariat. He has been in the position for 2012.

But the Kerala party prefer Amarjit Kaur, the trade union leader from Punjab. Raja who hails from Tamil Nadu has been the Rajya Sabha member of CPI and has been looking after the party work in the national capital.

