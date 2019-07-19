Latest NewsIndia

Employees will get only half glass water in the secretariat

Jul 19, 2019, 05:10 pm IST
water

The government employees working in secretariat will get only half glass water to drink. It is not a joke. The Uttar Pradesh government has initiated this new move to save water.

The government which spends crores of rupees to campaigning for water conservation has also initiated new moves to save water also. This new decision is also apart of the move to save water.

The secretariat employees will get only half glass water to drink. If needed more then will again give. The government has noticed that many employees waste drinking water when they are given a full glass of water.

