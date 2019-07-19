CinemaLatest NewsEntertainment

Fans disappointed as the morning and noon show of ‘Aadai’ was postponed

Jul 19, 2019, 08:53 pm IST
Film fans and film enthusiasts were disappointed as the morning and noon show of the Tamil film ‘Aadai’ starring Amala Paul has postponed. The film has earlier announced to release on today.

The film has hit finally by today evening. It is rumoured that the actress has waived off her salary to release the film as the release was postponed by the financial crisis.

Earlier many activists and political parties in the state come criticizing the film as they accused that film promotes nudity.

The film touted to be a thriller has been directed by Rathna Kumar. The film has given an ‘ A certificate’. Amala Paul has been portraying a character named ‘Kamini’ in the role.

