Fans disappointed as the morning and noon show of ‘Aadai’ was postponed

Film fans and film enthusiasts were disappointed as the morning and noon show of the Tamil film ‘Aadai’ starring Amala Paul has postponed. The film has earlier announced to release on today.

So this one amazing movie to watch this weekend #aadai so proud Rathna Kumar Vijay Kartik Kannan Vivek Prasanna ?????? https://t.co/XIb2x0fY72 — Vignesh Rajagopalan (@24frps) July 19, 2019

The film has hit finally by today evening. It is rumoured that the actress has waived off her salary to release the film as the release was postponed by the financial crisis.

Earlier many activists and political parties in the state come criticizing the film as they accused that film promotes nudity.

#AADAI #AMALAPAUL Revolving around a harrowing episode in the life of a young woman, Aadai is a thriller film featuring Amala Paul in the lead role, and directed by Rathna Kumar. Bookings OPEN : https://t.co/hxMUWlPtvZ pic.twitter.com/KYPHaiPln7 — EGA Cinemas (@EGACinemas) July 19, 2019

The film touted to be a thriller has been directed by Rathna Kumar. The film has given an ‘ A certificate’. Amala Paul has been portraying a character named ‘Kamini’ in the role.