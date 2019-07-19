Latest NewsBusiness

Forex Market: Indian rupee rises against US dollar

Jul 19, 2019, 04:46 pm IST
The forex market, the domestic currency Indian rupee has risen against the Us dollar. The Indian rupee has traded in gain against the US dollar in the early hours of trading in the forex market. The Indian rupee has gained 23 paise to reach at 68.74 against the US dollar.

In the Interbank Foreign Exchange, the Indian rupee opened strong at 68.78 and then gained again to reach 68.74 showing a gain of 23 paise. Yesterday, the Indian rupee has settled at 68.97 against the US dollar.

The ‘Dollar Index’, which gauges the Dollar’s strength against a basket of six currencies has risen by 0.03% to reach at 96.81.

