Government declines to recognize ‘cricket’ as a sport

The Russian has refused to recognize ‘Cricket’ as a sports event. The Russian government on the last day has announced that the government can not declare cricket as a sports event in the country.

The Rusian government has pointed out that the game has no character and quality of sports. Apart from cricket, the Russian government has also refused to recognize ‘Muay Thai ( Thai Boxing) also as a sports event.

The order is declared by Russian sports minister Pavel Kolobkov. The order was released on July 15. As cricket is not accepted as a sports event in the country it will not get any financial assistance from the government.