Kumaraswamy will make farewell speech today,says Yeddyurappa

Karnataka Governor asking Chief Minister H D Kumaraswamy to prove majority in the Assembly by Friday afternoon, state BJP chief B S Yeddyurappa predicted the end of the coalition government and said his party will decide on the future course of action after consulting the national leadership.

Governor Vajubhai Vala had asked the Chief Minister to prove his majority in the Assembly before 1.30 pm on Friday.

“Mostly today will be the end of Congress-JDS government’s misrule… the Chief Minister will make his farewell speech today, we will patiently hear it,” Yeddyurappa told reporters.

“Depending on the outcome of the proceedings in the House today, we will discuss with our national president Amit Shah and decide on the future course of action,” he added.

This Friday will mark a good day for the BJP in Karnataka, Yeddyurappa said adding “I’m confident that with God’s grace, everything will be good.”

Yeddyurappa, who is Leader of the Opposition, along with the party MLAs stay put in the Assembly last night, protesting the delay in the trust vote.

Accusing the ruling coalition and the Assembly Speaker of trying to delay the trust vote despite fixing a time, the BJP leader said “they tried to instigate us on Thursday but we remained silent, we will continue to do the same thing on Friday also.”

