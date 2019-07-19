Latest NewsBusiness

MG Motor temporarily stopped booking for ‘Hector’

Jul 19, 2019, 11:31 pm IST
The MG Motor has temporarily stopped the booking foe their Sports Utility Vehicle (SUV), Hector. MG Hector is considered to be the country’s first ‘internet SUV’.

The Chinese owned British based motor company, MG Motor was prompted to stop the booking process due to the heavy demand from the customers. The company has received booking 21,000 units till. The company started the pre-booking on June 4.

It is very difficult to launch this number of vehicles for the company. The manufacturing unit of the company has a capacity of 2000 unit per month. The company informed that will increase production by coming months. By October this year, the monthly production will be increased to 3000.

