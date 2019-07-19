Latest NewsIndia

Prime Minister Modi to share his thoughts in ‘Mann Ki Baat’ on July 28

Jul 19, 2019, 07:34 pm IST
The monthly radio programme of Prime Minister Narendra Modi ‘Mann Ki Baat” on July 28 Sunday at 11.Am on All India Radio (AIR). This is the second edition of the programme after Modi has retained power in the Lok Sabha in the general election held this year.

Prime Minister has urged people to share their ideas. They can share their views on ‘MyGov Open Forum’ or also dial the toll-free number 1800-11-7800 to record a message for the Prime Minister in either Hindi or English. People can also give a missed call on 1922 and follow the link received in SMS to directly give their suggestions to the Prime Minister.

