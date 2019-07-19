Release date of Prabhas starrer ‘Saaho’ postponed

Prabhas’ most anticipated magnum opus action thriller Saaho is now postponed to August 30. Earlier, the film was scheduled to release on August 15 but due to delay in post-production works, the makers have pushed the release by two weeks. In an official statement, the film’s spokesperson said: “We want to bring the best to the audience. For bringing finesse to the action sequences we need some more time.

Though we are shifting the date from Independence Day, we also want to stick to the month of Independence and patriotism with Saaho. We are dedicated to bringing the biggest movie on the largest scale”. Produced by UV Creations and directed by Sujeeth, the film has a long list of actors including Shraddha Kapoor, Jackie Shroff, Neil Nitin Mukesh, Mandira Bedi, Chunky Pandey, Mahesh Manjrekar, Arun Vijay, and Murali Sharma.