See how the international footballers will look after 30 years: Photos

Jul 19, 2019, 10:43 pm IST
The new social media app ‘Face App’ has become a Tsunami on social media. The app has created a buzz among the netizens and has sent the netizens into a tizzy.

Everybody is using the app to see how will he look after a few years back. The netizens have also using this app to filter to see how their favourite celebrities will like after some years.

Now some football fans have used this App to see how the international footballers look like after 30 years. They have used the app to filter the images of Cristiano Ronaldo, Neymar and Lionel Messi.

