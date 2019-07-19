Latest NewsAutomobile

Suzuki launches Gixxer SF MotoGP Edition  in India : Price and Features

Jul 19, 2019, 01:52 pm IST
Less than a minute

Suzuki Motorcycle India has introduced the MotoGP edition of Suzuki GIXXER SF in India. The motorcycle retails at Rs 1,10,605 (Ex-showroom Delhi). The GIXXER SF MotoGP edition is powered with 155cc, four-stroke, single-cylinder fuel injection, air-cooled SOHC engine with SEP technology.It generates [email protected] and [email protected]”The new motorcycle is lightweight and easy to handle for a sporty ride experience and is equipped with ABS,” says Suzuki.

Announcing the launch and talking about the new variant, Devashish Handa, Vice President, Suzuki Motorcycle India Pvt. Ltd. said, “We are happy to introduce the GIXXER SF series MotoGP edition, the color admirably expresses the passion and spirit of racing inspired by legendary GSX-R series’ legacy. With State of the art design, high output and low fuel consumption engine along with an easy to handle chassis the GIXXER SF series MotoGP edition is designed to impress. Suzuki Motorcycle India, received an overwhelming response for the newly launched GIXXER SF series with lot of anticipation about the MotoGP colour. We are pleased to announce the launch of the same in Indian market today.”

