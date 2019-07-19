The teaser of ‘Chila Newgen Nattuvisheshangal’ released

The teaser of the yet to release Malayalam film ‘Chila Newgen Nattuvisheshangal’ was released today. The film directed by Eastcoast Vijayan is aromantic film covered in comedy and humour. The film gives equal importance to comedy track and romance.

The songs of the film have already become a trend. The music of the film is composed by M.Jayachandran. He is teaming up with Eastcoast group after 10 years gap. The lyrics are written by Santhosh Varma and Eastcoast Vijayan.

The film has ensemble star cast including national award winner Suraj Venjaramoodu, Nedumudi Venu, Hareesh Kanaran, Noby, Bijukuttan, Dinesh Panicker. Akhil Prabhakar plays the male lead in the film and Sivakami and Sonu plays the female lead.

The film is penned by S.L.Puram Jayasurya. The cinematography is handled by Anil Nair. The film is bankrolled by Eastcoast Vijayan under Eastcoast Entertainments. The film will hit screens this month.