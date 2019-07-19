Latest NewsGulf

UAE president Sheikh Khalifa receives a letter from Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan

Jul 19, 2019, 03:31 pm IST
Less than a minute

The president of UAE His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan has received a letter from Prime Minister of Pakistan, in which the Pakistan Premier has addressed the bilateral relationship between the two countries.

The letter from Imran Khan has mentioned a number of issues of common concern. As well as the letter also touched regional and international developments. The letter also discussed the various ways to enhance the bilateral relationship between the two countries.

Tags

Related Articles

Controversial Meme Tweet by Yuva Desh about PM Modi: Congress apologizes

Nov 22, 2017, 09:29 am IST
test specialist hits fastest t2o century

Indian test cricketer hit century in just 20 balls on T20 game

Mar 24, 2018, 06:27 pm IST

Criminal Defamation Case : Rahul Gandhi to appear before Ahmedabad Metropolitan court

Jul 11, 2019, 08:38 am IST

17-year-old girl’s US dream comes true after Sushma Swaraj intervenes

Jan 7, 2018, 07:28 am IST

Post Your Comments

© Copyright 2019, All Rights Reserved.
Back to top button
Close