US security aid to Pakistan will remain suspended

A report submitted at the US Congress has made it clear that the USA’s security aid to Pakistan will be remain suspended. The security aid for Pakistan will be suspended “decisive and irreversible” action against terrorist groups like Al Qaeda and LET and other groups operating from the soil of Pakistan.

US Congressional Research Report was released ahead of the Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan’s visit to the US. Congressional Research Service is an independent and bipartisan research group of the US Congress. It publishes periodical reports on various issues that are interested in US lawmakers.

The “Pakistan is a haven for numerous Islamist extremist and terrorist groups, and successive Pakistani governments are widely believed to have tolerated and even supported some of these as proxies in Islamabad’s historical conflicts with its neighbours,” the independent Congressional Research Service (CRS) said in the latest report on Pakistan.

The US has suspended the security aid to Pakistan in January 2018.