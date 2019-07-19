Whats App message to wife lands man in jail

A Emirati man has approached the Abu Dhabi Appeals Court against the two-month jail sentence against him. He was sentenced to two months in jail by the Criminal Court of First Instance on a complaint filed by his wife that he has sent her abusive and insulting text through social media handle WhatsApp.

The woman accused that she had some misunderstanding with her husband and the man instead of solving it send abusive comments.

The man challenged the charges against him. He said that he was wrongly convicted> Due to some family problems his wife is raising malicious accusations against him. The trial was adjourned until September 15.