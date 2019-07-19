Latest NewsGulf

You will be jailed in UAE for posting accident videos

Jul 19, 2019, 11:47 pm IST
Less than a minute

You will be jailed in UAE for posting accident photos. As per the law of the land, filming an accident scene or crime in public place and sharing and posting the same on social media is a crime in UAE.

Shooting video and photos of others without their permission is considered as an invasion into the privacy of others and is punishable under the law in UAE.

An official in the Interior Ministry of the country has informed a media that there are a lot of complaints are received about this across the country. Breach of other’s privacy is punishable in UAE and many of the offenders did not know this, he said.

The Sharjah Police has informed that they have all the means to access the source of the images and videos posted unlawfully on social media. Sharjah police informed that will arrest the offenders and they will have to face strict legal actions.

Tags

Related Articles

Dubai Municipality to close ‘Jumeirah Zoo’ soon

Oct 25, 2017, 07:56 pm IST

Will Vijay Mallya be charged for his crimes in India?

Jan 12, 2018, 10:30 am IST

Couple arrested for the murder of husband’s ‘girlfriend.

Dec 2, 2017, 07:22 pm IST

Stock Market: Sensex and Nifty ends lower

Jul 10, 2019, 04:38 pm IST

Post Your Comments

© Copyright 2019, All Rights Reserved.
Back to top button
Close