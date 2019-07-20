Latest NewsInternational

10 Islamic State militants killed in an airstrike

Jul 20, 2019, 07:40 am IST
Less than a minute

A total of 10 Islamic State (IS) militants have been killed in an airstrike by the US-led coalition aircraft in Iraq”s northern province of Nineveh, the Iraqi military said.

Acting on intelligence reports, the coalition aircraft on Friday attacked an IS hideout at a desert in al-Baaj area near the border with Syria, the media office of the Joint Operations Command said in a brief statement, Xinhua reported.

The airstrike resulted in the killing of 10 extremist IS militants and the destruction of their hideout and their vehicle, the statement added.

Tags

Related Articles

celebrities rejected for bad looks

These Bollywood stars initially got rejected because of their looks

Mar 13, 2018, 09:00 pm IST

IPL 2019: MS Dhoni becomes most successful wicketkeeper in IPL history

May 12, 2019, 09:56 pm IST
celebrities involved slap incidents

See Ugly slap incidents involving Bollywood celebrities

Apr 9, 2018, 09:58 pm IST

LG launches ‘Q6 With FullVision Display’ in India

Aug 9, 2017, 08:31 pm IST

Post Your Comments

© Copyright 2019, All Rights Reserved.
Back to top button
Close