10 Islamic State militants killed in an airstrike

A total of 10 Islamic State (IS) militants have been killed in an airstrike by the US-led coalition aircraft in Iraq”s northern province of Nineveh, the Iraqi military said.

Acting on intelligence reports, the coalition aircraft on Friday attacked an IS hideout at a desert in al-Baaj area near the border with Syria, the media office of the Joint Operations Command said in a brief statement, Xinhua reported.

The airstrike resulted in the killing of 10 extremist IS militants and the destruction of their hideout and their vehicle, the statement added.