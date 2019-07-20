A brave initiative from Pakistan

Pakistan is all set to safeguard the religious institution from indulging in terrorist activities. The government will conduct awareness programmes for students to pull them out from the terrorist brainwashing techniques, says Shafqat Mahmood Pakistan Education Minister. The announcement came as the Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan is about to visit US.

Around 30000 madrasas are functioning in Pakistan. The organisation of Madrasas responded positively to the suggestion. English, maths and science will be included in the syllabus. The government will not make any attempt to shut down these madrasas as these are the only places for learning for the poor. Though the initiative for the same was made by former PM Parvez Mushraf, nothing changed till date. Hope the valley will ring with the music of peace.