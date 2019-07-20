Airspace Closure: Pakistan suffered a loss of 8.5 billion rupees

Pakistan has suffered a loss of 8.5 billion rupees after it closed it’s airspace to Indian airlines and flights. This was revealed by the Pakistan Federal Minister for Aviation, Ghulam Sarwar in a press conference at the Civil Aviation Authority head office. He said the airspace closure has lead to a loss of 8.5 billion to the authority.

Pakistan closed it’s airspace on February 26 after the Indian Air Force performed a surgical strike on terrorist camps operated by JEM militants in Pakistan. India conducted the surgical strike in Pakistan as a retaliation for the Pulwama terror attack.

Pakistan opened its airspace fully for Indian airliners on Tuesday.