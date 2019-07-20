Anthoor, protests will be faced politically: Kodiyeri

The protests against party in Anthoor will be faced politically says Kodiyeri Balakrishnan, CPI(M) State Secretary. Some tries to weaken the party by using Anthoor case as a weapon. Party is backing Sajan’s family. The new reported by Deshabhimani is their sole responsibility, he added. BJP and UDF exploit the case to destruct the party. This false propaganda will be handled by the party. The news reported in Deshabhimani will have there own source. They might have got such information and it is only their responsibility.