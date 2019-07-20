Latest NewsIndia

Cheers..! A beer for ladies and the troubles ensued

Jul 20, 2019, 04:36 pm IST
Less than a minute

Is there a difference in drinks for women and men ? Yes, Ardor 29 in Gurugram has created a new beer for woman. They claimed it as India’s first female beer. The owner posted it in Facebook but the responses were not so encouraging. At last he had to delete the post. The owner says that the beers in the market are more fulfilling the taste of man. Their new beer with more sweetness will be appeasing to the females. The negative publicity would help them in the market. It had made into the headlines even though the post was deleted.

Tags

Related Articles

Cannes-2018-Red-Carpet-Appearence

Cannes 2018: Bollywood Actresses Stuns In Red Carpet With Transparent Gowns

May 11, 2018, 01:37 pm IST

More than 1000 Farmers oppose bullet train project in Gujarat High Court

Sep 19, 2018, 07:33 am IST

CBI Court Judge asked Lalu Prasad Yadav to play Tabala in reply to his request

Jan 4, 2018, 09:38 pm IST

Amit Shah, ‘Personality of the Year 2017’ says Yahoo.

Dec 6, 2017, 01:50 pm IST

Post Your Comments

© Copyright 2019, All Rights Reserved.
Back to top button
Close