Cheers..! A beer for ladies and the troubles ensued

Is there a difference in drinks for women and men ? Yes, Ardor 29 in Gurugram has created a new beer for woman. They claimed it as India’s first female beer. The owner posted it in Facebook but the responses were not so encouraging. At last he had to delete the post. The owner says that the beers in the market are more fulfilling the taste of man. Their new beer with more sweetness will be appeasing to the females. The negative publicity would help them in the market. It had made into the headlines even though the post was deleted.