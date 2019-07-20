Congress MP Shashi Tharoor gets trolled for sharing photos with Indian flag ‘upside down’ : See Pics

Congress MP from Thiruvananthapuram Shashi Tharoor on Friday met the wife and son of jailed former IPS officer Sanjiv Bhatt at his office on Thursday. On Friday, Tharoor took to Twitter to share a couple of pictures, saying: “Had a moving meeting yesterday with courageous ShwetaBhatt & her brave son Shantanu to discuss the prolonged detention of her husband [email protected] Justice must be done!”

Soon after the Congress posted the pictures, people started trolling him, pointing out an Indian flag kept upside down on his table.

The Prevention of Insults to National Honour Act, 1971 prohibits the desecration of or insult to the country’s national symbols, including the National Flag, the constitution, the National Anthem and map of India including contempt of Indian constitution.

Had a moving meeting yesterday with courageous ShwetaBhatt & her brave son Shantanu to discuss the prolonged detention of her husband ?@sanjivbhatt?. Justice must be done! pic.twitter.com/8BHUBRpzEa — Shashi Tharoor (@ShashiTharoor) July 19, 2019