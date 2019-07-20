CPI(M) M.P Opposing NIA Amendment Bill: Advocate Jayasankar Speaks about Left’s ‘Communal’ Tactics

In what is widely understood as a major step in improving India’s national security, the Rajya Sabha on Wednesday unanimously passed the National Investigation Agency (Amendment) Bill, 2019. Union Home minister Amit Shah assured that the bill will not be misused under any circumstances.

While the bill was unopposed in Rajya Sabha, there were six conflicting voices in Loksabha. This included the only Left candidate who won from Kerala- A.M Arif as well. While talking to an online media, Advocate Jayasankar questioned the attitude of the Left M.P in opposing the bill.

This amendment is not something that affects Muslims alone. If anybody, regardless of their religion, is doing the illegal activities that are mentioned under the bill, NIA can take action against them.” he said.

“Left is skilled at taking such issues and manipulating it into a communal issue, and then to convince people that they are the ones who stand for the minority community. The same attitude was seen in the nuclear bill during the UPA government” he added.

Jayasankar also explained that such tactics have hardly worked in Kerala politics.

“Left has set out with such cheap techniques to win the votes of Muslims. They are trying to convince people that they are the ones who love this community. Such attempts are good, Muslims won’t believe this” said Jayasankar in his typical witty style.

Earlier, former DGP T.P Senkumar also lashed out at the 6 M.P’s who opposed the bill at parliament. He said it is a matter of great relief that only one such M.P managed to win from Kerala.