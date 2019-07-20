Criminal Defamation Case Against TMC M.P Mahua Moitra, Here is What you Need to Know

Trinamool Congress lawmaker Mahua Moitra’s speech in the parliament on “seven signs of fascism” had gone viral. The ‘left-liberals’ and anti-right wing had celebrated her, but then soon came allegations of plagiarism against her speech. Mahua has now caught herself in a fresh controversy as Zee Media has filed a criminal defamation case against her for calling the media “Chor”(thief) and “paid news”.

Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Samar Vishal of the Patiala House Court in New Delhi heard the matter and the advocate for the plaintiff, played a video of Moitra calling Zee news as chor and paid news. Aggarwal said that Moitra called the owner of the Zee News a thief and those associated with the channel as ‘uneducated’ and ‘budbak’ (stupid).

The next hearing of the case will be on August 1.