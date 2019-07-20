Global terrorist Hafiz Saeed created hawala network in India to establish sleeper cells ,says NIA

India’s National Investigation Agency stating that the agency had irrefutable evidence that the Lashkar-e-Toiba leader Hafiz Saeed had created a vast hawala network in the country to establish sleeper cells of the terror outfit.The NIA filed a chargesheet against Mohammad Husain Molani, who was related to Saeed’s Falah-i-Insaniyat Foundation (FIF).

“Investigation carried out by NIA reveals that Chief of Falah-i-Insaniyat Foundation (FIF) namely Hafiz Mohammad Saeed along with deputy Chief of FIF namely Shahid Mahmood hatched a conspiracy around 2012 to create sympathizers and sleeper cells and logistic base in Delhi and Haryana under the garb of religious work such as Construction of mosques and, madrasa education,” the NIA said on Saturday.The agency added that Shahid Mahmood tasked his associates Mohammad Kamran, a Pakistani national based at Dubai, for re-routing funds from Pakistan to Dubai and further to India through hawala channels.

“Shahid Mehmood further tasked Mohammad Kamran to identify persons who could be given this fund in the name of construction of mosque, education in Madrasa, etc. During this preparatory work, the target persons were intended to be used for creating sleeper cells/hideouts. Accordingly, Mohammad Kamran identified few Indian Nationals in Dubai and also identified one Indian national namely Mohammad Salman in New Delhi for this purpose,” the NIA added.