Governor’s vision for an ideal campus is this

Jul 20, 2019, 10:51 pm IST
A code of conduct must be introduced in the campuses, says P Sadasivam, Governor. Students and student organisation must discuss this. A standard education system demands a peaceful campus. Those who threaten this atmosphere must be kept away. The observations were made by the governor in the backdrop of the University College conflicts.

Governor demanded an explanation for the Dr. V P Mahadevan Pillai , the VC as the University answer sheets were found from the house of culprits. Immediate rectification will be made. M K Sakeer, PSC Chairman is also summoned by the governor as the accused in the case where included in PSC rank list. VC had vague idea about the number of sheets missing which displeased the governor. He asked for immediate action on the same.

 

