Indian Air Force to get Boeing’s Apache AH-64E attack helicopters soon

The Indian Air Force (IAF) is likely to receive the first batch of Apache AH-64E attack helicopters by the end of this month. The helicopters will reach Hindon Airbus in Ghaziabad. There will be around three to four choppers in the batch.

According to report, the helicopters will arrive at Hindon Airbase in Ghaziabad on an AN 224 transport aircraft on July 27. These choppers will be prepared at the airbase before sending them to Pathankot for formal induction into the IAF. The first squadron of Apache helicopters will be stationed at Pathankot Airbase.

According to the report, Group Captain M Shaylu will command the squadron. Currently, 125 Helicopter Squadron of Mi-35 choppers is also stationed at Pathankot. The second squadron will be stationed at Jorhat Airbase of Assam,